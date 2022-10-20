Police book forest officials for ‘torture’

By Express News Service

ATHAMALLIK: Athamallik police has registered a case against forest officials of Kiakata for the alleged suicide of Dasaratha Nayak, 56, of village Mundapada in Angul district. The police action came after the villagers of Mundapada sat in dharna in front of Madhapur forest range office on Tuesday with the body of Nayak who reportedly died by suicide on the night of October 17.

The villagers alleged that Nayak was subjected to torture in the forest office in connection with the death of a tusker in Mundapada on October 15. The villagers who resorted to strike demanding action against forest officials called off the stir after police assured them of action after the post-mortem report is available.

Athamallik SDPO Chintamani Pradhan said after an elephant died near Mundapada on October 15, Nayak was called to Kiakata forest office for interrogation and was released. Nayak, after reaching home, reportedly consumed poison and died.

Soon after the incident, family of the victim alleged forest officials of torturing Nayak. His wife Binodini Nayak lodged a complaint in police station against the forest department. A case was registered in connection with the incident.

Madhapur range officer Sushant Bhoi denied allegations that Nayak was brought to forest office and tortured. He said, “Nayak came to forest office on October 16 as per a notice issued to him and interrogated. He was released by forest staff in his village on the same day. There was no torture at all during his stay at forest office.”

