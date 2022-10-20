Three held for death of two elephants in Bamra

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials have arrested three persons on the charge of poaching two elephants who were found dead near Tileimal village at Patara under Badarama range in Bamra division here earlier this month.

The accused were identified as Bisa Bhagat (43), Kajal Majhi (65) and Budhu Barua (50) of Tileimal. The trio was arrested on Tuesday. During investigation, it was found that the two elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the live wire laid by the accused.

On October 6, villagers of Tileimal found carcasses of the two pachyderms, a male and a female, in a paddy field. Initially, forest officials suspected that the elephants died after consuming pesticide-laced paddy crop and drinking the contaminated water from the field. Main accused Bisa, who owned the field, had told the forest officials that he had applied pesticide in the paddy field the previous evening.

Following investigation, Bisa was arrested. He confessed to have laid the electric wire to protect his paddy field from elephants. He also revealed that the other two accused also laid live wire in their respective fields.

Forest ranger Subash Nayak said after investigation, it was ascertained that the elephants died due to electrocution. “Though we are yet to receive the autopsy reports, the accused were arrested on the basis of their confession,” he added.

Earlier on June 21, an elephant had died due to bullet injuries at Samplahara village under Sambalpur forest division. Similarly on July 24, the half-burnt carcass of an elephant was recovered by the STF of Crime Branch, Odisha in Dhama forest range of Sambalpur division.



SAMBALPUR: Forest officials have arrested three persons on the charge of poaching two elephants who were found dead near Tileimal village at Patara under Badarama range in Bamra division here earlier this month. The accused were identified as Bisa Bhagat (43), Kajal Majhi (65) and Budhu Barua (50) of Tileimal. The trio was arrested on Tuesday. During investigation, it was found that the two elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the live wire laid by the accused. On October 6, villagers of Tileimal found carcasses of the two pachyderms, a male and a female, in a paddy field. Initially, forest officials suspected that the elephants died after consuming pesticide-laced paddy crop and drinking the contaminated water from the field. Main accused Bisa, who owned the field, had told the forest officials that he had applied pesticide in the paddy field the previous evening. Following investigation, Bisa was arrested. He confessed to have laid the electric wire to protect his paddy field from elephants. He also revealed that the other two accused also laid live wire in their respective fields. Forest ranger Subash Nayak said after investigation, it was ascertained that the elephants died due to electrocution. “Though we are yet to receive the autopsy reports, the accused were arrested on the basis of their confession,” he added. Earlier on June 21, an elephant had died due to bullet injuries at Samplahara village under Sambalpur forest division. Similarly on July 24, the half-burnt carcass of an elephant was recovered by the STF of Crime Branch, Odisha in Dhama forest range of Sambalpur division.