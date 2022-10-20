Home States Odisha

Three held for death of two elephants in Bamra

The accused were identified as Bisa Bhagat (43), Kajal Majhi (65) and Budhu Barua (50) of Tileimal. The trio was arrested on Tuesday.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials have arrested three persons on the charge of poaching two elephants who were found dead near Tileimal village at Patara under Badarama range in Bamra division here earlier this month.

The accused were identified as Bisa Bhagat (43), Kajal Majhi (65) and Budhu Barua (50) of Tileimal. The trio was arrested on Tuesday. During investigation, it was found that the two elephants were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the live wire laid by the accused.

On October 6, villagers of Tileimal found carcasses of the two pachyderms, a male and a female, in a paddy field. Initially, forest officials suspected that the elephants died after consuming pesticide-laced paddy crop and drinking the contaminated water from the field. Main accused Bisa, who owned the field, had told the forest officials that he had applied pesticide in the paddy field the previous evening. 

Following investigation, Bisa was arrested. He confessed to have laid the electric wire to protect his paddy field from elephants. He also revealed that the other two accused also laid live wire in their respective fields.

Forest ranger Subash Nayak said after investigation, it was ascertained that the elephants died due to electrocution. “Though we are yet to receive the autopsy reports, the accused were arrested on the basis of their confession,” he added.

Earlier on June 21, an elephant had died due to bullet injuries at Samplahara village under Sambalpur forest division. Similarly on July 24, the half-burnt carcass of an elephant was recovered by the STF of Crime Branch, Odisha in Dhama forest range of Sambalpur division.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp