Home States Odisha

40 families of Satabhaya launch strike over rehab

The agitators alleged that the proposed rehabilitation plan for around 40 families of Satabhaya is moving at a snail’s pace due to the slipshod attitude of the authorities concerned.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Villagers of sea erosion hit Satabhaya gram panchayat launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Kendrapara Collector’s office from Thursday demanding their immediate rehabilitation to safer places.

The agitators alleged that the proposed rehabilitation plan for around 40 families of Satabhaya is moving at a snail’s pace due to the slipshod attitude of the authorities concerned. Four years back, the district administration had shifted 571 families of Satabhaya to the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia which located 12 km from the sea.

But 40 families are still residing in Satabhaya at a handshake distance from the marching sea. Karunakar Mallick (65) of Satabhaya said around 200 villagers belonging to 40 families have been left in the lurch as the administration is yet to provide them land in the rehabilitation colony. “We are now spending sleepless nights as cyclone Sitrang is approaching the coast,” he said.

The tides bring seawater into the village every two weeks. “The State government is playing with our lives by not rehabilitating us at Bagapatia. The strike will continue till the administration gives us in writing an exact date for our rehabilitation,” said another villager Meghanada Mallick.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said as per the order of the High Court, the administration rehabilitated the 247 families at Bagapatia two months back. Recently, around 40 families of Satabhaya have demanded rehabilitation. After examining their demands, the administration will take necessary steps in this regard, Behera added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satabhaya sea erosion
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp