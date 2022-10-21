Fly time for south Odisha as Jeypore airport gets DGCA nod

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: South Odisha had a reason to cheer on Thursday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted license for Jeypore airport to carry out commercial flight operations.

The license was issued in favour of Odisha government. The DGCA said the license authorises the aerodrome to be used as a regular place for aircraft landing and departure for all persons on equal terms.

Terming it a Diwali gift for people of Odisha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Strengthening regional air connectivity, facilitating ease-of-living, making air travel affordable for all and giving wings to aspirations of the common person has been a cornerstone of PM Narendra Modi's governance model," he tweeted.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation termed it 'another milestone' a day ahead of UDAN Diwas. "Jeypore Airport of Odisha gets the license to carry out scheduled air operations under UDAN. This will help boost tourism and development of this tribal region," it tweeted.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry Usha Padhee congratulated Odisha government and Airports Authority of India. "Wish to see UDAN flights fly to Jeypore soonest," she tweeted. Official sources said the State will extend support to airline operator - India One Air to commence flight operations from Jeypore airport soon.

The license was issued after two teams of DGCA visited Jeypore airstrip for final inspection five days back. Work on the airstrip was wrapped up recently. The Civil Aviation Ministry had selected Jeypore airport under UDAN scheme in 2017. Development of the airstrip began in 2019.

