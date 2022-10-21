Home States Odisha

Medical apathy: Patient in autorickshaw treated under cellphone light in Cuttack

In the video, an elderly person was seen to be administered injection and saline with the help of mobile torch light on the hospital premises.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The auto-rickshaw in which the patient is being treated | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a stark picture of the shambolic state of health care services in the State despite tall claims by the government, doctors at a community health centre (CHC) in Cuttack district had to treat a serious patient in an autorickshaw with the help of a mobile phone torch light on Tuesday night as there was no bed available.

The matter came to light on Thursday after a video of the incident at Niali CHC went viral. In the video, an elderly person was seen to be administered injection and saline with the help of mobile torch light on the hospital premises. 

Sources said, the 60-year-old patient Kabir Khan of Purba Khanda had fallen sick following which his family members had brought him to the CHC in an autorickshaw for treatment. The two available beds in the CHC were occupied forcing the doctors to attend Khan in the vehicle itself. They administered saline and injection with the help of a  phone torch light. 

As per reports, considering the patient load, the old building of the 30-bed CHC which caters to people of Niali and adjoining areas of  Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khurda districts has been demolished to facilitate construction of a 100-bed hospital. The work is going on and  expected to be completed within two years.  
At present, only two beds are available that too for pregnant women expecting delivery. No alternative arrangement has been made for other patients.

Locals have blamed the district administration for the unfortunate incident. “There is another building lying abandoned on the hospital premises which needs repair. Had the administration repaired it before demolishing the old hospital building, then this type of incident would not have occurred. The repair work would have cost only Rs 5-6 lakh,” they said. Medical superintendent S Naveen termed the incident unfortunate and warned doctors and staff against such practice in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp