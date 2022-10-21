Medical apathy: Patient in autorickshaw treated under cellphone light in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a stark picture of the shambolic state of health care services in the State despite tall claims by the government, doctors at a community health centre (CHC) in Cuttack district had to treat a serious patient in an autorickshaw with the help of a mobile phone torch light on Tuesday night as there was no bed available.

The matter came to light on Thursday after a video of the incident at Niali CHC went viral. In the video, an elderly person was seen to be administered injection and saline with the help of mobile torch light on the hospital premises.

Sources said, the 60-year-old patient Kabir Khan of Purba Khanda had fallen sick following which his family members had brought him to the CHC in an autorickshaw for treatment. The two available beds in the CHC were occupied forcing the doctors to attend Khan in the vehicle itself. They administered saline and injection with the help of a phone torch light.

As per reports, considering the patient load, the old building of the 30-bed CHC which caters to people of Niali and adjoining areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khurda districts has been demolished to facilitate construction of a 100-bed hospital. The work is going on and expected to be completed within two years.

At present, only two beds are available that too for pregnant women expecting delivery. No alternative arrangement has been made for other patients.

Locals have blamed the district administration for the unfortunate incident. “There is another building lying abandoned on the hospital premises which needs repair. Had the administration repaired it before demolishing the old hospital building, then this type of incident would not have occurred. The repair work would have cost only Rs 5-6 lakh,” they said. Medical superintendent S Naveen termed the incident unfortunate and warned doctors and staff against such practice in future.

