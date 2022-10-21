Power theft: Headmaster suspended

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A month after electricity supply was disconnected to a government primary school in Raghunathpur block over allegation of power theft, the headmaster was placed under suspension on Thursday. Raghunathpur block education officer (BEO) Bijay Kumar Swain suspended headmaster of Government Primary School, Kuamanga Rabi Narayan Sha for negligence of duty.

The action came after Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) disconnected electricity supply to the school last month. It was found that the headmaster was illegally bypassing the power to a nearby flour mill.

Sources said last month, a squad of TPCODL checked the school’s electricity meter and found that the wire near the main switch had melted. On further verification, it was found that the power supply to the school was being bypassed to a flour mill resulting in a whopping bill of Rs 1.26 lakh.

The local junior engineer of TPCODL asked Sha to pay the bill amount but the latter did not pay any heed. The TPCODL then disconnected the power supply to the school. In absence of electricity, students had to face major inconvenience. With the motor not functioning, water supply to the school toilets was hit. Sources said the school authorities had to bring water from nearby households to meet the needs of students. Besides, the students faced difficulty in attending classes in absence of lights and fans.

Local villagers and guardians approached the TPCODL authorities and requested them to restore the power supply. However, it yielded no result. Villagers then staged dharna in front of the block education office demanding action against the school headmaster and immediate restoration of power supply.

BEO Swain said the headmaster of Kuamanga primary school was placed under suspension as it is illegal to bypass electricity from the school meter. The headmaster has deposited `30,000 towards payment of the electricity bill. Steps have been taken to resume power supply to the school, he added.

