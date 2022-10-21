Similipal Tiger Reserve to open for tourists from Nov 1

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will reopen for tourists on November 1. Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of STR T Ashok Kumar said officials have been directed to inspect the roads inside Similipal National Park and put in place necessary facilities required for tourists.

Spread over 2,750 sq km, the park was closed for tourists from mid-June ahead of the monsoon. The RCCF said two gates, one at Kaliani and the other at Pithabata, will be opened. Tourists will be restricted from carrying plastic bags and other items besides alcohol inside the park. They will be allowed to enter the park between 6 am and 9 am and leave the premises from Barehipani and Jaranda by 3 pm and Chahala by 4 pm.



