Ammunition dump of Maoists unearthed in Tulsi forest

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police busted an ammunition dump of Maoists in Tulsi reserve forest near Katwapadar village along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Friday. Two country-made guns, six IEDs, 20 metre electric wire, a laptop, Maoist uniforms and literature, utensils and oral contraceptives were seized by the police.

Basing on specific intelligence inputs, an intensive search and area domination operation was launched by Malkangiri police in Tulsi reserve forest in Mathili from Wednesday. During search, the Maoist dump was unearthed.

It is suspected that the arms and ammunition were intended to target civilians and security forces. The arms and ammunition belong to the cadres of Dandakaranya special-zonal-committee (DKSZC) of CPI (Maoist). Following the recovery, further combing and search operation is underway in the area, police said in a release.

