Home States Odisha

Evening OPD starts in Utkal Hospital

One of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in Odisha, Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar has started evening OPD services. 

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in Odisha, Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar has started evening OPD services. Authorities of the hospital said they observed that many patients working in different offices find it difficult to take leave and attend to their health needs. 

Hence, Utkal Hospital started offering super-specialty consultative services in medicine, cardiology, surgery, dermatology, mental wellness, diagnostics, cosmetology, endocrinology, orthopaedics, geriatrics, diabetology and many other fields to enable such working people avail high-end medical care.
From now on, people in the State will be able to avail this facility during evening hours, the hospital authorities added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp