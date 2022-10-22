Evening OPD starts in Utkal Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in Odisha, Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar has started evening OPD services. Authorities of the hospital said they observed that many patients working in different offices find it difficult to take leave and attend to their health needs.

Hence, Utkal Hospital started offering super-specialty consultative services in medicine, cardiology, surgery, dermatology, mental wellness, diagnostics, cosmetology, endocrinology, orthopaedics, geriatrics, diabetology and many other fields to enable such working people avail high-end medical care.

From now on, people in the State will be able to avail this facility during evening hours, the hospital authorities added.

BHUBANESWAR: One of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in Odisha, Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar has started evening OPD services. Authorities of the hospital said they observed that many patients working in different offices find it difficult to take leave and attend to their health needs. Hence, Utkal Hospital started offering super-specialty consultative services in medicine, cardiology, surgery, dermatology, mental wellness, diagnostics, cosmetology, endocrinology, orthopaedics, geriatrics, diabetology and many other fields to enable such working people avail high-end medical care. From now on, people in the State will be able to avail this facility during evening hours, the hospital authorities added.