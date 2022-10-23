BJP leaders launch sit-in protest in front of CP headquarters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP leaders on Saturday launched a 24-hour-long sit-in protest in front of Commissionerate Police headquarters here demanding thorough investigation into two cases - BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death by suicide, and the alleged links of ruling BJD leaders in sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag.

The BJP leaders have demanded to bring everyone related to the two cases under the purview of the police investigation within 48 hours. They have threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.

Senior BJP leaders Prithiviraj Harichandan, Pravati Parida, Babu Singh, Dillip Mohanty, and others are part of the sit-in protest which started after 10 am on Saturday and will continue till Sunday morning.

The protestors alleged that the police officers are shielding the leaders of the BJD who are accused of having links with 26-year-old Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

They have also demanded to investigate the alleged links of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash with BJD Zilla Parishad member Sahoo, who died by suicide at his house here on September 24. “A purported telephonic conversation of Dharmendra Sahoo with a journalist went viral after his death. During the conversation, Sahoo accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and a few others of harassing him,” said BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty. There are also allegations that many BJD leaders visited Archana’s house. We want a thorough and impartial investigation by the police in both the cases, which has so far not happened, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: BJP leaders on Saturday launched a 24-hour-long sit-in protest in front of Commissionerate Police headquarters here demanding thorough investigation into two cases - BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death by suicide, and the alleged links of ruling BJD leaders in sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag. The BJP leaders have demanded to bring everyone related to the two cases under the purview of the police investigation within 48 hours. They have threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not met. Senior BJP leaders Prithiviraj Harichandan, Pravati Parida, Babu Singh, Dillip Mohanty, and others are part of the sit-in protest which started after 10 am on Saturday and will continue till Sunday morning. The protestors alleged that the police officers are shielding the leaders of the BJD who are accused of having links with 26-year-old Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand. They have also demanded to investigate the alleged links of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash with BJD Zilla Parishad member Sahoo, who died by suicide at his house here on September 24. “A purported telephonic conversation of Dharmendra Sahoo with a journalist went viral after his death. During the conversation, Sahoo accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and a few others of harassing him,” said BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty. There are also allegations that many BJD leaders visited Archana’s house. We want a thorough and impartial investigation by the police in both the cases, which has so far not happened, he added.