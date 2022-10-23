Home States Odisha

BJP leaders launch sit-in protest in front of CP headquarters

The BJP leaders have demanded to bring everyone related to the two cases under the purview of the police investigation within 48 hours.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP leaders on Saturday launched a 24-hour-long sit-in protest in front of Commissionerate Police headquarters here demanding thorough investigation into two cases - BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death by suicide, and the alleged links of ruling BJD leaders in sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag.

The BJP leaders have demanded to bring everyone related to the two cases under the purview of the police investigation within 48 hours. They have threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.
Senior BJP leaders Prithiviraj Harichandan, Pravati Parida, Babu Singh, Dillip Mohanty, and others are part of the sit-in protest which started after 10 am on Saturday and will continue till Sunday morning.
The protestors alleged that the police officers are shielding the leaders of the BJD who are accused of having links with 26-year-old Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

They have also demanded to investigate the alleged links of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash with BJD Zilla Parishad member Sahoo, who died by suicide at his house here on September 24. “A purported telephonic conversation of Dharmendra Sahoo with a journalist went viral after his death. During the conversation, Sahoo accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and a few others of harassing him,” said BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty. There are also allegations that many BJD leaders visited Archana’s house. We want a thorough and impartial investigation by the police in both the cases, which has so far not happened, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp