Cuttack: Staff nurse accused of negligence in duty

A staff nurse of an upgraded government hospital in Cuttack allegedly administrated distilled water in place of Tetanus Toxoid (TT) injection prescribed to a patient as the TT ampoule broke. 

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:37 AM

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

The second medical officer of Mahanga CHC Dr Sagarika Rout levelled the allegation against the staff nurse Rasmita Ming in a letter through the hospital superintendent to Cuttack CDMO. “The patient was advised TT injection. But, Ming administered distilled water as the TT ampule was broken. One of the trainee pharmacist witnessed the nurse doing so,” read the letter. 

Dr Rout was on night duty on October 11, the day the incident took place. She also stated that a patient was administered linger lactate instead of normal saline. Ming has also been accused of not monitoring the condition of a stroke patient. The letter said when Dr Rout questioned Ming, the latter abused her and said it is the responsibility of the doctor on duty to monitor a patient’s condition. 

 “All these unethical practices are beyond my comprehension and control which compels to submit a written application against her. At any cost, patients’ healthcare and life should not be compromised,” read the letter.

