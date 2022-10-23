Dengue spread continues in Ganjam, Koraput

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: There is no let up in dengue cases in Ganjam and Koraput districts even as the Health department has been claiming the situation is under control. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked Ganjam Collector to take steps to control the spread of the disease.

But this has reportedly had no effect on the administration which is still struggling to prevent cases from spiralling. Programme officer for vector- borne diseases, Dr Santosh Padhy said the number of cases in the district has gone up to 133 so far of which 56 are from other districts and states. Patrapur block bordering Andhra Pradesh is the worst affected with 30 cases reported from the area so far.

Locals allege adequate remedial measures are not being taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes particularly in urban areas including Berhampur city. A social activist of the city, Rabindra Kumar Mishra, had filed a petition with NHRC seeking its intervention to prevent the spread of the disease. The apex human rights body had directed the Collector to take necessary steps in this regard. “But there has been no let up in the spread of the disease,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile scarcity of platelets, particularly of O negative at MKCG Medical College Hospital blood bank has emerged as a cause of concern for doctors and patients. The situation is similar in Koraput district, where as many as 41 people have been admitted to hospitals this month.

Of the samples collected from people with symptoms, 94 tested positive in June, 140 in July, 155 in August, 176 in September and 41 till date. The disease is now spreading fast in urban areas of Jeypore and Koraput. CDMO Arun Padhi said necessary facilities and treatment are being given to dengue patients at the hospitals. “Preventive measures are being taken in the rural areas and awareness among people created to prevent the spread of the disease,” he added.

Vicious sting

133 cases detected in Ganjam so far this year

Patrapur block in Ganjam is the worst hit

NHRC has asked Ganjam Collector to take steps for controlling the spread of the disease

41 people admitted to hospitals this month in Koraput

