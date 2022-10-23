Dhanteras rush in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Markets in Rourkela city witnessed a mad rush of people who ventured out for Dhanteras shopping after a gap of two years.

Sources said the Rourkela main road where most retail and wholesale shops are located, saw people shopping for a wide range of items including jewellery, utensils, home appliances, sweets, firecrackers and lights. As buying metal is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, there was a huge demand for gold. Jewellery shops wearing a festive look could be seen making brisk business throughout the day.

A jeweller Dinesh Prasad said all jewellery shops in the city did robust business. “With the auspicious timing of Dhanteras stretching till Sunday evening, we are expecting more sales,” he said.

If the jewellery shops cornered much of the Dhanteras sales there were no disappointment for dealers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, electronic items and home appliances. In fact, most of the buyers of vehicles had scheduled their deliveries on Dhanteras.



ROURKELA: Markets in Rourkela city witnessed a mad rush of people who ventured out for Dhanteras shopping after a gap of two years. Sources said the Rourkela main road where most retail and wholesale shops are located, saw people shopping for a wide range of items including jewellery, utensils, home appliances, sweets, firecrackers and lights. As buying metal is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, there was a huge demand for gold. Jewellery shops wearing a festive look could be seen making brisk business throughout the day. A jeweller Dinesh Prasad said all jewellery shops in the city did robust business. “With the auspicious timing of Dhanteras stretching till Sunday evening, we are expecting more sales,” he said. If the jewellery shops cornered much of the Dhanteras sales there were no disappointment for dealers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, electronic items and home appliances. In fact, most of the buyers of vehicles had scheduled their deliveries on Dhanteras.