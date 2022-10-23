Home States Odisha

Dhanteras rush in Rourkela

Markets in Rourkela city witnessed a mad rush of people who ventured out for Dhanteras shopping after a gap of two years. 

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A crowded jewellery shop in Rourkela on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Markets in Rourkela city witnessed a mad rush of people who ventured out for Dhanteras shopping after a gap of two years. 

Sources said the Rourkela main road where most retail and wholesale shops are located, saw people shopping for a wide range of items including jewellery, utensils, home appliances, sweets, firecrackers and lights. As buying metal is considered auspicious on Dhanteras, there was a huge demand for gold. Jewellery shops wearing a festive look could be seen making brisk business throughout the day. 

A jeweller Dinesh Prasad said all jewellery shops in the city did robust business. “With the auspicious timing of Dhanteras stretching till Sunday evening, we are expecting more sales,” he said. 

If the jewellery shops cornered much of the Dhanteras sales there were no disappointment for dealers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, electronic items and home appliances. In fact, most of the buyers of vehicles had scheduled their deliveries on Dhanteras.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Dhanteras
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp