Homeguard terminated for involvement in drug racket

During interrogation, the accused drug peddler disclosed that he had paid a bribe of Rs 20,000 to Deepak to continue operating his trade.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A homeguard working with Jagatsinghpur police was on Friday terminated from service after information of his alleged involvement in an illegal brown sugar racket came to the fore. The accused was identified as Deepak Das.

A special squad under the administration of superintendent of police (SP) Akhileshwar Singh had busted the brown sugar racket last week and arrested a peddler whose name was not revealed for investigation purpose. 

During interrogation, the accused drug peddler disclosed that he had paid a bribe of Rs 20,000 to Deepak to continue operating his trade. “The accused drug peddler disclosed Deepak’s name during interrogation after which he was terminated from service.

We are raiding other places to bust such rackets,” said Singh adding, the revelation of the homeguard’s involvement in the racket is just the tip of the iceberg. Several top police officials are also reportedly involved in such rackets and efforts are on to find them out, he said. 

Sources said, the drug peddlers maintain a customer base, especially among students and women and effectively use mobile phones to deliver the contraband. They bring the drug from Kolkata through Jaleswer and supply it to all districts including Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh among others.

