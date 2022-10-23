Jajpur: Man attacks wife with sharp weapon, flees

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by her husband in Danagadi village within Jajpur road police limits here on Friday afternoon. The accused was identified as Tuna Patra of Danagadi village.

Police sources said, Tuna had married Subhadra of Dhuligarh village seven years back. However, following some marital discord, Subhadra was living at her paternal place with their children since the past two years because of which the couple did not share a good relationship.

On Friday, after coming to know of Subhadra’s presence in the Danagadi market, Tuna reached the spot and attacked her in broad daylight. While Subhadra received injuries on her head and hands, the accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

Later police reached the spot and took her to the Danagadi community health centre for treatment. A case was registered after receiving complaint from the victim’s father and efforts are on to nab the accused, police informed.

