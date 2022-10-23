More than 4,000 fake students found in primary schools of Jagatsinghpur: Report

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reports of as many as 4,439 fake enrollment of students in primary schools of eight blocks of Jagatsinghpur has stirred a hornet’s nest. According to official data, around 799 ghost students were reported from Jagatsinghpur block followed by 605 from Tirtol, 492 in Balikuda, 387 from Naugaon, 222 in Biridi, 284 in Erasama and 378 in Kujang among others.

These schools have reportedly manipulated the students’ strength in order to embezzle commodities procured for mid-day meal (MDM) scheme, distribution of dress materials, study materials and other benefits. The report in extended MIS portal further revealed enrollment of such fake students in about 486 schools out of the 1,556 primary schools of the district. Further, these students who were shown to be availing the MDM everyday, had never even attended school.

While most of them did not exist, some were pursuing studies elsewhere. Also, reports of many school headmasters being involved in the fake admission of students, has come to the fore. Locals alleging the involvement of a racket in embezzling commodities procured for MDM, have demanded stern action against the erring teachers and other staff involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, district education officer-cum-project officer of Samagra Sikhsha, Niranjan Behera has directed all block education officers (BEO) for identification of fake enrollments. “After identifying the ghost students, the BEOs have been asked to strike them off from school records,” Behera added.

