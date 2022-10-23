NCST summons Collector over industrial pollution 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After its repeated notices went unheeded, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned the Collector of Rayagada to appear before it and apprise of action taken on alleged pollution caused due to transportation of bauxite by a private company in the district.

The NCST had issued the summons following a petition filed by residents of Dimundi village near Utkal Alumina (UA) plant alleging that bauxite being transported by a conveyor belt to the factory was causing pollution in the area. Sources said the residents of Dimundi had opposed acquisition of land for the UA project. The company did not acquire land in the village and constructed a wall nearby.

Aggrieved over pollution caused by the transportation of bauxite,the villagers appealed various authorities including elected representatives to take remedial steps. As no measures were taken to resolve the issue, a 12-member delegation from the villages met NCST member Ananta Nayak and apprised him of the issue.

Nayak had placed the petition before NCST in July this year. The NCST took cognizance of the petition and on July 19 issued notices to Rayagada Collector, CEO of Utkal Alumina and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSCPB). As there was no response, the NCST issued two more notices to the authorities in September and first week of October. While nobody appeared before the panel, counsel for UA made a submission before NCST.

Expressing displeasure over lack of response from the authorities,the NCST summoned the Collector two days back, said Nayak. However,despite repeated attempts, Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh was not available for comments on the issue.

