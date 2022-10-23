One charred to death in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: One person was charred to death while two others sustained minor burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a sweet shop near Panposh Square here within RN Pali police limits on Saturday. It took four fire tenders over an hour to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to shops nearby. One of the workers, Arun Yadav (52) was killed in the incident. Sources said Yadav was frying some ingredients of a sweet on large vessels placed over LPG stoves. It is presumed the flames from the vessels erupted all of a sudden allowing Yadav no time to escape. Two of Yadav’s helpers sustained minor burn injuries.