One charred to death in Rourkela

One person was charred to death while two others sustained minor burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a sweet shop near Panposh Square here within RN Pali police limits on Saturday.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It took four fire tenders over an hour to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to shops nearby. One of the workers, Arun Yadav  (52) was killed in the incident.  Sources said Yadav was frying some ingredients of a sweet on large vessels placed over LPG stoves. 

It is presumed the flames from the vessels erupted all of a sudden allowing Yadav no time to escape. Two of Yadav’s helpers sustained minor burn injuries. 

