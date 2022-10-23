Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks govt response on wall collapse death case

Her father Madhav Soren had filed a petition seeking compensation for the death in 2014. Advocate Prabir Kumar Das, argued on Madhav’s behalf. 

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s order for payment of Rs 10 lakh compensation for the death of a Class I student in a kitchen wall collapse mishap at a residential school in Keonjhar district was back in focus on Friday owing to non-compliance by the State government.

The tragic incident involved Raimati Soren, a seven-year-old student at Kolhabeda Ashram School on October 3, 2013. Her father Madhav Soren had filed a petition seeking compensation for the death in 2014. Advocate Prabir Kumar Das, argued on Madhav’s behalf. 

On August 11, the court had directed the State government to pay to Raimati’s father `10 lakh compensation including the amount already paid to him by the State earlier (Rs 50,0000 as ex-gratia and Rs 10,000 from Red Cross Fund), within eight weeks. Collector, Keonjhar was further directed to file a compliance affidavit not later than October 10, 2022.  

As there was non-compliance of the direction, the high court registry listed the disposed of case on Friday. 
Taking note of it, a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik posted the matter for hearing to November 11, while allowing  the State counsel’s plea seeking more time to file the compliance affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp