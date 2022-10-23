Orissa HC seeks govt response on wall collapse death case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s order for payment of Rs 10 lakh compensation for the death of a Class I student in a kitchen wall collapse mishap at a residential school in Keonjhar district was back in focus on Friday owing to non-compliance by the State government.

The tragic incident involved Raimati Soren, a seven-year-old student at Kolhabeda Ashram School on October 3, 2013. Her father Madhav Soren had filed a petition seeking compensation for the death in 2014. Advocate Prabir Kumar Das, argued on Madhav’s behalf.

On August 11, the court had directed the State government to pay to Raimati’s father `10 lakh compensation including the amount already paid to him by the State earlier (Rs 50,0000 as ex-gratia and Rs 10,000 from Red Cross Fund), within eight weeks. Collector, Keonjhar was further directed to file a compliance affidavit not later than October 10, 2022.

As there was non-compliance of the direction, the high court registry listed the disposed of case on Friday.

Taking note of it, a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik posted the matter for hearing to November 11, while allowing the State counsel’s plea seeking more time to file the compliance affidavit.

