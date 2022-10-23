Home States Odisha

Son’s arrest rumour leads to woman’s death

Upset over false news of her son’s arrest, Saraswati Sethy died after banging her head on a wall

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Believing hearsay that her minor son has been arrested, a 45-year-old woman allegedly banged her head against a wall leading to her death in Sudakanti villlage within Naugaon police limits on Saturday. 

Saraswati Sethy, mother of 17-year-old Krushna Chandra Sethy, apparently lost her calm and hit her head against the wall after she was told that her son, who was summoned to the police station for record of his statement, has been arrested.

Police had summoned Krushna for recording his statement in connection with the death of 14-year-old Sritam Nayak of the same village. While taking her son for recording his statement, police had reportedly assured Saraswati that Krushna would return home by 3 pm.

As he did not return, his family members heard rumours that he had been arrested and sent to judicial custody.  Heart broken, Saraswati banged her head on a wall of the house and fell unconscious. Unable to fathom the seriousness of her injury, the family instead of taking her to hospital, informed the police who went to their house and rushed Saraswati to hospital. 

“After we called police, they shifted my wife to the local hospital for treatment. Shockingly, they brought her body back for cremation in the same vehicle,” said Saraswati’s husband Manguli Sethy. Locals said it was surprising that no postmortem was conducted on Saraswati. “Police handed over her body to the family for cremation rites which was conducted in a hurry,” stated locals.  

Naugaon IIC Anirudha Nayak said since no FIR has been lodged in connection with Saraswati’s death, no case has been registered so far. Sritam, a student of Kamal Lochan High School in the village was allegedly killed by his classmates after a fight during a cricket match on October 2. Krushna had retrieved Sritam’s body from a pond near the school and fled after shifting the body to the local hospital.  Meanwhile, 20 days after Sritam’s death, district education officer Niranjan Behera placed the headmaster of the school Bijaya Kumar Sahoo under suspension on Friday. 
 

