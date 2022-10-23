By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/UMERKOTE: In a tragic incident, three women were electrocuted while grazing goats in a forest near Tangiri village within Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district on Saturday. The three came in contact with a live wire that was hanging low near a vegetable farm in the forest area.

The deceased are Niradhi Juanga (45), wife of Magishiria Juanga of Juanga Sahi, Kathi Juanga (62), wife of Singa Juanga, and Manjari Juang (35), wife of Kuna Juang. Sources said the electricity wire was laid by Kuber and Kumud Nayak of the village for pump operation in the land. The wire was torn and hanging low. The women were unaware that current ran through it. The three and the goat walked into it and were electrocuted.

Locals said, the wire was laid illegally by the two villagers. In a similar incident in Nabarangpur district, it has come to fore that one Kamulu Pujari (27) of Kosagumuda village whose charred body was recovered by police from a forest on Wednesday had been electrocuted after coming into contact with wire laid for poaching of wild animals. Kamulu had gone missing on October 15 evening following which his father Dharmu Pujari had lodged a complaint with the police.

Three electrocuted while grazing goats in forest

While Kamulu’s body was recovered from a forest near the village, police during investigation found that he was electrocuted by wire laid for poaching. Police have arrested three persons Dumar Samarth (31), Laku Bhatra (27) and Dhan Singh Bhatra (28) of Kusumpali village in this connection.

Papdahandi SDPO Aditya Sen said after Kamulu was electrocuted, the accused dumped his body in Kusumpali-Bhaluguda forest. “With the help of dog squad, the police team searched every corner of the forest and recovered the body,” said investigating officer Basanta Swain.

KEONJHAR/UMERKOTE: In a tragic incident, three women were electrocuted while grazing goats in a forest near Tangiri village within Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district on Saturday. The three came in contact with a live wire that was hanging low near a vegetable farm in the forest area. The deceased are Niradhi Juanga (45), wife of Magishiria Juanga of Juanga Sahi, Kathi Juanga (62), wife of Singa Juanga, and Manjari Juang (35), wife of Kuna Juang. Sources said the electricity wire was laid by Kuber and Kumud Nayak of the village for pump operation in the land. The wire was torn and hanging low. The women were unaware that current ran through it. The three and the goat walked into it and were electrocuted. Locals said, the wire was laid illegally by the two villagers. In a similar incident in Nabarangpur district, it has come to fore that one Kamulu Pujari (27) of Kosagumuda village whose charred body was recovered by police from a forest on Wednesday had been electrocuted after coming into contact with wire laid for poaching of wild animals. Kamulu had gone missing on October 15 evening following which his father Dharmu Pujari had lodged a complaint with the police. Three electrocuted while grazing goats in forest While Kamulu’s body was recovered from a forest near the village, police during investigation found that he was electrocuted by wire laid for poaching. Police have arrested three persons Dumar Samarth (31), Laku Bhatra (27) and Dhan Singh Bhatra (28) of Kusumpali village in this connection. Papdahandi SDPO Aditya Sen said after Kamulu was electrocuted, the accused dumped his body in Kusumpali-Bhaluguda forest. “With the help of dog squad, the police team searched every corner of the forest and recovered the body,” said investigating officer Basanta Swain.