Home States Odisha

Three electrocuted while grazing goats in forest

In a tragic incident, three women were electrocuted while grazing goats in a forest near Tangiri village within Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/UMERKOTE: In a tragic incident, three women were electrocuted while grazing goats in a forest near Tangiri village within Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district on Saturday.  The three came in contact with a live wire that was hanging low near a vegetable farm in the forest area.

The deceased are Niradhi Juanga (45), wife of Magishiria Juanga of Juanga Sahi, Kathi Juanga (62), wife of Singa Juanga, and Manjari Juang (35), wife of Kuna Juang. Sources said the electricity wire was laid by Kuber and Kumud Nayak of the village for pump operation in the land. The  wire was torn and hanging low. The women were  unaware that current ran through it. The three and the goat walked into it and were electrocuted.

Locals said, the wire was laid illegally by the two villagers. In a similar incident in Nabarangpur district, it has come to fore that one Kamulu Pujari (27) of Kosagumuda village whose charred body was recovered by police from a forest on Wednesday had been electrocuted after coming into contact with wire laid for poaching of wild animals.  Kamulu had gone missing on October 15 evening following which his father Dharmu Pujari had lodged a complaint with the police. 

Three electrocuted while grazing goats in forest

While Kamulu’s body was recovered from a forest near the village, police during investigation found that he was electrocuted by wire laid for poaching. Police have arrested three persons Dumar Samarth (31), Laku Bhatra (27) and Dhan Singh Bhatra (28) of Kusumpali village in this connection.

Papdahandi SDPO Aditya Sen said after Kamulu was electrocuted, the accused dumped his body in Kusumpali-Bhaluguda forest. “With the help of dog squad, the police team searched every corner of the forest and recovered the body,” said investigating officer Basanta Swain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp