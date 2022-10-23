‘Veerangana’ drive to train women in self defence

By Express News Service

BARGARH: ‘Veerangana’, a self-defence programme for women launched under community policing outreach initiative of Bargarh police concluded here recently.

The programme aimed at empowering society and increase police-people coordination started on October 12. In the first phase, self defence training was imparted to girls of hundreds of high schools and colleges in the district.

As many as 34,500 girls from 333 schools including 80 5T institutions, 69 private, 142 other government and 42 colleges participated in the programme which was conducted from October 12 to 20. The primary objective of the initiative is to make girls confident by imparting crash course on self-defence and make them capable of countering assaults by unruly elements. For maximum coverage, police teams will visit educational institutes to impart the training and ensure that no girl has to spend extra money for training.

