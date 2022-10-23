Viral video: Constable thrashes man, suspended

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In an alleged police brutality, a video purportedly showing a constable of Orkel police station thrashing a motorcycle rider mercilessly on the main road at Balimela in full public view has gone viral on social media. Identified as Sania Madkami, the constable was placed under suspension.

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from locals. In the video Madkami is seen hitting a man on the busy road near OHPC office. On the other hand, the victim, who has not been identified, is seen urging the constable not to beat him. Meanwhile, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani, informed TNIE that Sania has been suspended after video of the incident came to the fore.

However, locals have demanded stringent action against the constable for hitting the biker mercilessly even as he begged pardon. Such action does not show police in the right light, said locals.

MALKANGIRI: In an alleged police brutality, a video purportedly showing a constable of Orkel police station thrashing a motorcycle rider mercilessly on the main road at Balimela in full public view has gone viral on social media. Identified as Sania Madkami, the constable was placed under suspension. The incident has evoked sharp reactions from locals. In the video Madkami is seen hitting a man on the busy road near OHPC office. On the other hand, the victim, who has not been identified, is seen urging the constable not to beat him. Meanwhile, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani, informed TNIE that Sania has been suspended after video of the incident came to the fore. However, locals have demanded stringent action against the constable for hitting the biker mercilessly even as he begged pardon. Such action does not show police in the right light, said locals.