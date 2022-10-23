Home States Odisha

Viral video: Constable thrashes man, suspended

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from locals. In the video Madkami is seen hitting a man on the busy road near OHPC office.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In an alleged police brutality, a video purportedly showing a constable of Orkel police station thrashing a motorcycle rider mercilessly on the main road at Balimela in full public view has gone viral on social media. Identified as Sania Madkami, the constable was placed under suspension.

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from locals. In the video Madkami is seen hitting a man on the busy road near OHPC office. On the other hand, the victim, who has not been identified, is seen urging the constable not to beat him. Meanwhile, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani, informed TNIE that Sania has been suspended after video of the incident came to the fore. 

However, locals have demanded stringent action against the constable for hitting the biker mercilessly even as he begged pardon. Such action does not show police in the right light, said locals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp