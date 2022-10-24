Home States Odisha

Bharat Jodo turns Bhadrak Chhodo for Congress in Odisha

The State unit of the Congress is facing a predicament these days which has affected its Dhamnagar bypoll campaign.

Published: 24th October 2022

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

As the Odisha edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be launched from Bhubaneswar on October 31 and go through 26 districts over a period of four months, the top party leadership including the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak is busy touring different places of the State for preparations.

Congress candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi is now left to fend for himself as the party’s resources and manpower are being diverted to make the Bharat Jodo yatra a success. As such the Bharat Jodo Yatra will not cover the Bhadrak district and the State leadership which showed a rare unity during the filing of nomination papers has not visited the constituency since.

The Congress campaign has become lacklustre with even party workers crossing over to other candidates as campaigning brings with it other benefits for them.

