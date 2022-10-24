Odisha: Dominance of Jajpur leaders’ in Dhamnagar sparks resentment in BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dominance of BJD leaders from Jajpur district led by the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das in the Dhamnagar bypoll campaigning has sparked off strong resentment among the local party workers.

This has created a ‘We vs Them’ situation in the constituency with the majority of leaders from the Bhadrak district feeling ignored. The issue has also been raised by leaders in several internal meetings and workers’ conferences. But the situation remains unchanged.

Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders from Jajpur district are camping in the Assembly constituency to see over the election process on behalf of the ruling party. While Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik, MLA of Binjharpur and Barchana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy are most visible in the campaign, Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabanta Ray is the Bhadrak district in-charge.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that it is no longer in control of Das and needs intervention from the highest quarters. Leaders and workers from the Bhadrak district are eagerly waiting for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve the issue before it blows out of proportion. The CM is also expected to campaign for the bypoll after Diwali.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP on Sunday reiterated the allegation that the ruling BJD is utilising members of the Mission Shakti and Anganwadi workers to distribute cash among the voters. A delegation led by state general secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani in this regard on Sunday.

However, the government’s chief whip Prashant Muduli told media persons that the Opposition political parties are making such allegations since they do not have any issues to fight against BJD.

