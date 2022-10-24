Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jethis question fire safety after losing son, daughter-in-law at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel blaze in Telangana

Software engineer Chandan and cosmetologist Mitali stayed in Bengaluru before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manoranjan and Kasturi Jethi

Manoranjan and Kasturi Jethi

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Manoranjan Jethy - in his late 60s - suffers from vertigo. He has now lost all his strength to walk. His wife Kasturi hasn’t spoken since September 13. That’s the fateful day the elderly couple from Kafla Bazaar in Cuttack lost its younger son Chandan and daughter-in-law Mitali Mohapatra in the massive blaze at the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel and an e-bike showroom located in its basement at Secunderabad, Telangana.

Software engineer Chandan and cosmetologist Mitali stayed in Bengaluru before the Covid-19 pandemic. They returned to Cuttack as Chandan opted to work from home. 

“They went to Secunderabad as Mitali had to attend a workshop. Since Chandan was working remotely, he decided to accompany her. Their postmortem reports revealed that they died by inhaling poisonous gas but their bodies were charred,” said Sovan Jethi, Chandan’s cousin who brought the bodies of the two back to Cuttack.

In the 14-member Jethi family, Chandan was the youngest. The loss has broken the couple and Diwali only brings back memories of their happy days together.

“We were told the e-scooters were being assembled in the basement of the hotel illegally and the hotel had no proper fire safety system in place,” said Sovan. 

In a developing country like India, how can fire safety not be taken seriously?, asks Manoranjan in a shaky voice. He has decided to file a complaint against the hotel owner in the Lalbag police station at Cuttack and the Orissa High Court.

“We lost our son and daughter-in-law to someone’s greed and a corrupt system that thrived under the nose of the administration. This should not happen to anyone else,” he said.   

