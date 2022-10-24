Orissa High Court concern on functioning of quasi-judicial forums

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over the functioning of the quasi-judicial forums that involve posts mostly held by senior administrative officers including some by IAS officers.

The proceedings under the quasi-judicial forums are expected to settle land disputes raised under the Orissa Land Reforms Act, Orissa Survey and Settlement Act, Registration Act and several similar state statutes.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath expressed concern after noticing that petitions were being filed in large numbers with allegations regarding the functioning of quasi-judicial forums while adjudicating one such petition.

Justice Rath on October 19 directed the State government to constitute a high-level committee comprising Member Board of Revenue, an Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue & Disaster Management department, one of the members from the 5T along with the Secretary, the Law department. The court expected the committee to monitor the situation at least by sitting once a month.

