Quirky as it may appear, the media-savvy Commissionerate Police went about the case in a hush-hush manner from the very beginning.

By Asish Mehta
What’s with the Archana Nag case and Commissionerate Police? The generally talkative senior officers of the Twin City Police turn glum at the very mention of the 25-year-old whose story of extortion using women has been talking of the town.

Nag who chalked up a very luxurious lifestyle within no time had a set of influential people -political leaders, businesspersons and even officers - almost dancing to her tunes.

So much so that it has snowballed into a political scandal.  

Quirky as it may appear, the media-savvy Commissionerate Police went about the case in a hush-hush manner from the very beginning. After facing stinging criticism, they made an about-turn. But just about. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, a media-friendly officer has, as if, vowed not to open his mouth in this case.

A few days back, at an event, the officer was seen happily chatting till a scribe mentioned Archana Nag. The senior officer just switched off, turned his back and walked away. No wonder, the TV channels got their moment. Like the Joker said in Dark Knight: Why so serious?

