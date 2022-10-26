Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Fire mishap averted

On being informed, two fire fighting teams from Buxi Bazar rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fire mishap which occurred reportedly due to bursting of firecrackers at a garment shop in Naya Sadak here, was averted with the timely intervention of locals as well as the fire service personnel. 

While the traders had gone home after closing their shops to celebrate Diwali, the locals found smoke coming out of the shop located on the second floor of a commercial building. 

On being informed, two fire fighting teams from Buxi Bazar rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp