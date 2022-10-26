Cuttack: Fire mishap averted

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fire mishap which occurred reportedly due to bursting of firecrackers at a garment shop in Naya Sadak here, was averted with the timely intervention of locals as well as the fire service personnel. While the traders had gone home after closing their shops to celebrate Diwali, the locals found smoke coming out of the shop located on the second floor of a commercial building. On being informed, two fire fighting teams from Buxi Bazar rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.