Cuttack: UN College student dies by suicide, kin alleges foul play

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mystery shrouds the death of a college girl whose body was found hanging in a private hostel at Adaspur within Olatpur police limits on Monday night. The 20-year-old girl of Bedamati village under Kuakhia police station in Jajpur was in her Plus III final year at Udaynath (UN) Autonomous College and was residing at a local private hostel, about 100 mtr away from the college. 

The inmates of the hostel were celebrating Diwali on the roof yesterday while the girl was inside her room. When they came down, they found one room of the hostel locked from inside. On peering in through the window, they saw her hanging from the ceiling with help of a dupatta.

Meanwhile, Hrusikesh Khilar, father of the deceased, has filed an FIR alleging that his daughter was murdered by the hostel owner along with some others.“She had no problem. Considering the circumstances, I suspect that my daughter was murdered and then hung from her dupatta by the hostel owner and his associates,” stated the FIR. 

Acting on the FIR, a murder case has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, said Olatpur IIC Bijaya Sahoo.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

