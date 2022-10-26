Home States Odisha

DGP reviews Dhamnagar bypoll preparedness

The DGP emphasised on ensuring free, fair, transparent and incident free election.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: With Dhamnagar bypoll scheduled on November 3, the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday held a meeting with district administration officials along with Collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar through video conference to review preparedness.

The DGP emphasised on ensuring free, fair, transparent and incident free election. He stressed on strict enforcement of model code of conduct and adherence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines for security arrangements, including visits of VIPs and VVIPs, further highlighting on intensifying prophylactic measures including seizure of illegal arms, illicit liquor and execution of NBWs.
ADGP RK Sharma reviewed the overall deployment plan and emphasised on enhancing the work of mobile squads, flying squads and thorough checking by stationing nakas around the constituency.

At least four platoons of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 20 platoons of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) and Armed Police Reserve (APR), 46 mobile patrolling parties among other police personnel will be deployed for smooth conduct of the by-election. 

Adequate security arrangements have also been made with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).  Meanwhile, police have seized 130 litre liquor, registered 83 excise cases and executed 164 pending warrants in the run-up to by-election. 

Security arrangements

4 platoons of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)
20 platoons of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) and Armed Police Reserve (APR)
46 mobile patrolling parties among other police personnel  
CCTV coverage to ensure 
round-the-clock safety of EVMs   
So far 130 litre liquor seized, 83 excise cases registered and  164 pending warrants executed

