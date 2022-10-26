Home States Odisha

Dhamnagar bypoll: BJD counters BJP's allegation

The BJD urged the CEO to look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Countering BJP’s allegation of cash-for-vote in the Dhamnagar bypoll, the BJD on Tuesday maintained that it is the saffron party which is resorting to such practices in a desperate bid to retain the seat.In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani, a delegation of BJD leaders led by party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that BJP leaders campaigning for the bypoll are trying to influence the voters by resorting to illegal methods. Over the past few days since the campaigning started in Dhamnagar, various BJP leaders are clandestinely meeting voters and forcibly trying to influence them through cash and other means, it added.

Stating that this is nothing new from the BJP, the BJD alleged that in the past whether it is the panchayat and urban local body elections or Assembly bypolls, it has been seen that the party has resorted to such practices in the fear of losing elections. “They have started the same practice of distributing cash and trying to influence voters by other means fearing electoral defeat,” it added.

The BJD urged the CEO to look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters. “We request you to kindly ensure a free and fair election, where the BJP’s usual tactics of cash and other means to illegally influence voters are stopped and prevented,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhamnagar bypoll BJD BJP
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp