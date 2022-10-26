Dhamnagar bypoll: BJD counters BJP's allegation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Countering BJP’s allegation of cash-for-vote in the Dhamnagar bypoll, the BJD on Tuesday maintained that it is the saffron party which is resorting to such practices in a desperate bid to retain the seat.In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani, a delegation of BJD leaders led by party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that BJP leaders campaigning for the bypoll are trying to influence the voters by resorting to illegal methods. Over the past few days since the campaigning started in Dhamnagar, various BJP leaders are clandestinely meeting voters and forcibly trying to influence them through cash and other means, it added.

Stating that this is nothing new from the BJP, the BJD alleged that in the past whether it is the panchayat and urban local body elections or Assembly bypolls, it has been seen that the party has resorted to such practices in the fear of losing elections. “They have started the same practice of distributing cash and trying to influence voters by other means fearing electoral defeat,” it added.

The BJD urged the CEO to look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters. “We request you to kindly ensure a free and fair election, where the BJP’s usual tactics of cash and other means to illegally influence voters are stopped and prevented,” it said.

