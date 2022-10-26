Farmer dies in live wire trap of poachers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A farmer was killed after stepping on a live wire reportedly laid by poachers to hunt wild animals at Mediput village within Nandapur police limits on Monday . The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Padu Gunta. Sources said Padu had gone to his farmland to inspect his vegetable crop. He accidentally came in contact with the live wire which was laid to kill animals of the nearby forest. Padu was electrocuted. Villagers rushed him to the hospital but he succumbed on way.

As the news of Padu’s death spread, tension flared up in the area as hundreds of villagers staged demonstration demanding arrest of the culprits. They also demanded `20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family. Later, the agitators caught hold of two villagers of nearby Banmaliguda suspecting their role in the incident.

On being informed, senior police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Nandapur police has detained the two villagers of Banmaliguda. Sub-divisional police officer of Nandapur Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra said two platoons of police force were deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the persons who laid the live wire.



