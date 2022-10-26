Four-year-old boy among two killed in cracker explosion

Home States Odisha

JAJPUR/DHENKANAL: At least two persons including a child were killed and three others sustained injuries in Diwali-related mishaps in Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts on Monday. In Jajpur, a four-year-old boy succumbed to injuries which he sustained in firecracker explosion at Charada village within Korei police limits. He was identified as Kuna Mallick. 

Sources said Kuna’s father Raju Mallick had brought firecrackers to celebrate Diwali with his family. He had hid the crackers under his bed to keep those away from Kuna’s reach. However, the boy found the crackers in the evening. When family members were busy preparing for Diwali, he took one outside and burst it. As the cracker exploded in his hand, Kuna sustained critical injuries.

Family members rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur Town. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack. However, he succumbed to injuries on way.

In Dhenkanal, a 50-year-old man was killed in an explosion at a cracker shop in Kamakhyanagar. He was identified as Dusmanta Nayak of Badasuanlo village. Three others including Dusmanta’s nine-year-old son Pratik were injured in the mishap. 

Police said one Sri Pal had opened a cracker shop at Badasuanlo. Dusmanta and his son had gone to the shop to buy crackers. In the meantime, someone lit a cracker and threw it towards Sri’s shop. Pieces of the bursting cracker fell inside the shop. Soon, other crackers caught fire and exploded. Sri, his 11-year-old niece Anisha, Dusmanta and Pratik sustained burn injuries in the explosion and were rushed to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital.

They were later shifted to SCB MCH where Dusmanta succumbed to injuries. Pratik, Sri and Anisha are undergoing treatment at the MCH and their condition is stable.  Kamakhyanagar police has registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

Two hurt in Nimapara
Nimapara: Two persons were injured in firecracker explosion at Mahura village within Balanga police limits in Puri district on Monday night. They were identified as Papu Sethi and Rakesh Mallick. Police said the duo was celebrating Diwali when a firecracker exploded near them. They were rushed to Sakhigopal community health centre. Later, one of them was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition worsened, said Balanga IIC RR Prusty.

