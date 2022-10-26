Home States Odisha

Four youths killed in road accidents

The deceased were identified as Jayaprakash Pradhan (24) of Hatisahi and Minaketan Bindhani (25) of Ramnagar village within Bhadrak Rural police limits.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/SAMBALPUR: Two youths died after a truck hit their motorcycle on NH-16 near Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) division office on the outskirts of Bhadrak Town on Monday night. 

The deceased were identified as Jayaprakash Pradhan (24) of Hatisahi and Minaketan Bindhani (25) of Ramnagar village within Bhadrak Rural police limits. Police said the two youths were returning from Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle when an unidentified lorry hit their two-wheeler from behind. The duo was thrown to the other side of the NH and killed instantly.

Following the accident, hundreds of locals blocked the NH in protest. The agitators alleged that the construction company carrying out six-laning work of the NH was responsible for the deaths. 
“While the NH expansion work is being delayed, the company is not repairing the service roads. Many people have been killed in accidents this year,” they claimed.

Movement of vehicles on the NH was disrupted for several hours due to the road blockade. On being informed, Bhadrak Town IIC Umakanta Nayak and Purunabazar IIC Alok Jena rushed to the spot with a platoon of police force.

The two IICs managed to pacify the agitators following which the blockade was lifted. Similarly in Sambalpur, two persons died and another sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle hit the road railing at Kuchinda bypass here on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Manas Bag (22) of Kudapada village and Bikash Majhi (23) of Lad village. The injured is Jitendra Balua (24) of Chandutikra village.  Police said the trio had gone to watch a football match at Mantrimunda. They were returning home when their bike hit the side railing of Kuchinda bypass road. Manas and Bikash died on the spot. Jitendra is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Odisha
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp