Four youths killed in road accidents

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/SAMBALPUR: Two youths died after a truck hit their motorcycle on NH-16 near Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) division office on the outskirts of Bhadrak Town on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Jayaprakash Pradhan (24) of Hatisahi and Minaketan Bindhani (25) of Ramnagar village within Bhadrak Rural police limits. Police said the two youths were returning from Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle when an unidentified lorry hit their two-wheeler from behind. The duo was thrown to the other side of the NH and killed instantly.

Following the accident, hundreds of locals blocked the NH in protest. The agitators alleged that the construction company carrying out six-laning work of the NH was responsible for the deaths.

“While the NH expansion work is being delayed, the company is not repairing the service roads. Many people have been killed in accidents this year,” they claimed.

Movement of vehicles on the NH was disrupted for several hours due to the road blockade. On being informed, Bhadrak Town IIC Umakanta Nayak and Purunabazar IIC Alok Jena rushed to the spot with a platoon of police force.

The two IICs managed to pacify the agitators following which the blockade was lifted. Similarly in Sambalpur, two persons died and another sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle hit the road railing at Kuchinda bypass here on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Manas Bag (22) of Kudapada village and Bikash Majhi (23) of Lad village. The injured is Jitendra Balua (24) of Chandutikra village. Police said the trio had gone to watch a football match at Mantrimunda. They were returning home when their bike hit the side railing of Kuchinda bypass road. Manas and Bikash died on the spot. Jitendra is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.



