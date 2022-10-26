Home States Odisha

Maoist camp busted after exchange of fire

Briefing mediapersons on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nuapada, Pratyush Diwakar and Commandant, CRPF- 216 Battalion,

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: During a joint combing operation launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), a Maoist camp was busted near Chhattisgarh border of Patdhara Reserve Forest under Boden Police limits in Nuapada district on Sunday. An exchange of fire also took place twice between left wing extremists and the forces during the operation.

Briefing mediapersons on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nuapada, Pratyush Diwakar and Commandant, CRPF- 216 Battalion, Eric Gilbert Jose informed that following Intelligence reports about naxalites camping in the dense forest area near Chhatisgarh border, the security forces launched a joint combing operation on October 21. During the operation within Patdhara RF,  on October 23 Sunday,  the forces faced indiscriminate firing from a group of red rebels led by rebel Sangram Reddy, Jayaram, Kartik, Debji and few others. The security forces too retaliated but the rebels managed to escape, the officers informed.  

The same day, when other SOG teams went for reinforcement in the area, another group of Maoists in a camp opened fire at them which led to an exchange of fire again. between both the sides. Though they managed to flee, their camps were raided and a number of articles including IEDs, Detonators, few ammunition, batteries, ropes seized. The combing operation is underway in the area till reports last came in.

Diwakar said, “The forces opened fire twice during the combing operation as a retaliatory measure to the attack launched by Maoists. However, no casualty was reported. The combing operation is on.”
Maoist activity has decreased remarkably in last few months in the area. We are planning to set up more camps across the sensitive areas to check their movement, added the SP. 
 

