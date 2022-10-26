Naveen to campaign virtually for Dhamnagar bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will virtually campaign for the party candidate Abanti Das on October 30 for the bypoll to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency, scheduled to be held on November 3.

The decision has ended all speculation over his campaigning in the bypoll personally to boost BJD’s chances because of the presence of a strong rebel candidate Rajendra Kishore Das. Sources in the BJD said that the CM will not personally campaign as he had not done so in four earlier by-elections for Balasore, Tirtol, Pipili and Brajarajnagar seats.

The BJD had comfortably won all the elections and wrested the Balasore seat from the BJP despite the Chief Minister conducting virtual rallies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Naveen was named in the BJD’s star campaigners’ list along with senior leaders, ministers and party MLAs.

Several ministers and senior leaders of the party are camping in Dhamnagar to steer the party candidate to a comfortable victory. A senior leader said the party is confident of winning back the Dhamnagar seat from BJP by a record margin.

