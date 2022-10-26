Odias cheer Rishi Sunak with high hopes for Jagannath temple in London

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the Prime Minister of UK has brought cheers to the Odia community there as their hopes of constructing a Jagannath temple in London has brightened.Sunak, in a meeting with the Odia diaspora in London two months back, had promised to help build a Jagannath temple in London, said Sukant Kumar Sahu, Trustee of UK Shree Jagannath Society, over phone from London.

“Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK is a historic moment for all Indians. But, for the Odia community here, it is a huge moment as the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in a meeting organized by Conservative Friends of India in August this year promised to support us in building a Jagannath temple in London. In that meeting, we presented him with a figurine of Lord Jagannath and a Sambalpuri shawl,” said the 47-year-old techie.

Sahu hails from Malihata village of Mahanga block in Cuttack district. He is presently working as a data centre technologist in London. He is a Permanent Resident in the UK and an active member of Conservative party. Though he holds Indian passport, as a Permanent Resident in the UK he is eligible to vote in the UK elections.

“Our organization, the Odisha Society of UK, also has a good relationship with the PM. The Odia society has grown from strength to strength and has evolved as a link between Odisha and UK for a long time.”

‘Our vision is to promote Odia culture and ethos among people interested in Odisha. We regularly organise social and cultural events. Our work will be boosted with Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of UK,’ said Sunita Gupta, wife of Sahu.

KENDRAPARA: Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the Prime Minister of UK has brought cheers to the Odia community there as their hopes of constructing a Jagannath temple in London has brightened.Sunak, in a meeting with the Odia diaspora in London two months back, had promised to help build a Jagannath temple in London, said Sukant Kumar Sahu, Trustee of UK Shree Jagannath Society, over phone from London. “Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK is a historic moment for all Indians. But, for the Odia community here, it is a huge moment as the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in a meeting organized by Conservative Friends of India in August this year promised to support us in building a Jagannath temple in London. In that meeting, we presented him with a figurine of Lord Jagannath and a Sambalpuri shawl,” said the 47-year-old techie. Sahu hails from Malihata village of Mahanga block in Cuttack district. He is presently working as a data centre technologist in London. He is a Permanent Resident in the UK and an active member of Conservative party. Though he holds Indian passport, as a Permanent Resident in the UK he is eligible to vote in the UK elections. “Our organization, the Odisha Society of UK, also has a good relationship with the PM. The Odia society has grown from strength to strength and has evolved as a link between Odisha and UK for a long time.” ‘Our vision is to promote Odia culture and ethos among people interested in Odisha. We regularly organise social and cultural events. Our work will be boosted with Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of UK,’ said Sunita Gupta, wife of Sahu.