Orientation on cadaveric organ transplant at SUMUM

SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) organised a Deceased Donor Transplant (DDT) orientation programme to create awareness on its protocols.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) organised a Deceased Donor Transplant (DDT) orientation programme to create awareness on its protocols.Additional Director of Medical Education and Training and Nodal Officer of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) Dr Umakanta Satapathy said such programmes will benefit patients waiting for organ transplantation. “The government would extend all support for such a noble cause,” he said.

CEO of the hospital Dr Swetapadma Dash said DDT has remained sporadic in the country and there is an urgent need to bring clarity regarding its protocols to address the attitudes towards organ donation after death. 

“This is a first-of-its-kind initiative and we expect it to evolve as a structured programme for deceased donor transplantation in Odisha,” informed Dr Dash. Joint Director of SOTTO Dr Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak explained the standard operating procedure of deceased donor transplantation and explained the role of police and forensic specialists in case of medical-legal cases.

