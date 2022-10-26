Phulbani: Inspector-in-charge in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Vigilance officials arrested inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kotgarh police station Dhiraj Kumar Lenka and seized around Rs 1.45 lakh cash from his possession on Sunday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance officials intercepted the IIC near Baliguda when he was on way to his wife’s house at Khajuripada in Kandhamal district in a private vehicle. On search, Rs 1,45,800 cash was recovered from his possession. Lenka could not account for it satisfactorily and the cash was seized.

