Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Partial solar eclipse was seen in different parts of the State including the Capital City. With only 10 per cent of the eclipse visible across the State, though the celestial event on the day was first sighted in Deogarh district, said officials of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here.The celestial event was visible for about 20 minutes from 4.56 pm to 5.16 pm in Bhubaneswar. But there was no special arrangements in the city to witness it in view of the marginal visibility and cloud.Many people avoided cooked food on the day as per their religious and traditional beliefs.

However, a section of rationalists, fighting against superstitions, organised group meal events in parts of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and a few other places and went ahead with their food to debunk the ‘myth’.

“We wanted to prove that taking food during eclipse will have no harmful effect. This is only a superstitious belief,” said one of the members of the Odisha Rationalist Society.The society members ate biryani and other food items to bust the myths surrounding the solar eclipse.

Scientists at the planetarium here also said that the eclipse has no links with food and any person going outside. “Solar eclipse is a celestial event and can be seen with adequate precautions. It, however, doesn’t affects us if we consume food or do some other work on the day,” said Planetarium Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik.

BHUBANESWAR: Partial solar eclipse was seen in different parts of the State including the Capital City. With only 10 per cent of the eclipse visible across the State, though the celestial event on the day was first sighted in Deogarh district, said officials of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here.The celestial event was visible for about 20 minutes from 4.56 pm to 5.16 pm in Bhubaneswar. But there was no special arrangements in the city to witness it in view of the marginal visibility and cloud.Many people avoided cooked food on the day as per their religious and traditional beliefs. However, a section of rationalists, fighting against superstitions, organised group meal events in parts of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and a few other places and went ahead with their food to debunk the ‘myth’. “We wanted to prove that taking food during eclipse will have no harmful effect. This is only a superstitious belief,” said one of the members of the Odisha Rationalist Society.The society members ate biryani and other food items to bust the myths surrounding the solar eclipse. Scientists at the planetarium here also said that the eclipse has no links with food and any person going outside. “Solar eclipse is a celestial event and can be seen with adequate precautions. It, however, doesn’t affects us if we consume food or do some other work on the day,” said Planetarium Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik.