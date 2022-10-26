Home States Odisha

Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Partial solar eclipse was seen in different parts of the State including the Capital City. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Partial solar eclipse was seen in different parts of the State including the Capital City. With only 10 per cent of the eclipse visible across the State, though the celestial event on the day was first sighted in Deogarh district, said officials of Pathani Samanta Planetarium here.The celestial event was visible for about 20 minutes from 4.56 pm to 5.16 pm in Bhubaneswar. But there was no special arrangements in the city to witness it in view of the marginal visibility and cloud.Many people avoided cooked food on the day as per their religious and traditional beliefs. 

However, a section of rationalists, fighting against superstitions, organised group meal events in parts of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and a few other places and went ahead with their food to debunk the ‘myth’.
“We wanted to prove that taking food during eclipse will have no harmful effect. This is only a superstitious belief,” said one of the members of the Odisha Rationalist Society.The society members ate biryani and other food items to bust the myths surrounding the solar eclipse. 

Scientists at the planetarium here also said that the eclipse has no links with food and any person going outside. “Solar eclipse is a celestial event and can be seen with adequate precautions. It, however, doesn’t affects us if we consume food or do some other work on the day,” said Planetarium Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar eclipse Odisha
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp