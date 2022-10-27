106 booths sensitive in Dhamnagar, says CEO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said on Wednesday that 106 booths in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency have been identified as sensitive and adequate security measures will be placed to ensure peaceful voting. Enforcement activities relating to law and order have been intensified and 641 licensed arms have been deposited in police stations so far.

The CEO said 1,108 polling personnel will be deployed for the by-election. In order to ensure impartiality, polling personnel will not be natives or voters of the constituency. Those posted as a government servant in Dhamnagar are also not being put on poll duty, he said, adding the same rule applies to police personnel.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said on Wednesday that 106 booths in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency have been identified as sensitive and adequate security measures will be placed to ensure peaceful voting. Enforcement activities relating to law and order have been intensified and 641 licensed arms have been deposited in police stations so far. The CEO said 1,108 polling personnel will be deployed for the by-election. In order to ensure impartiality, polling personnel will not be natives or voters of the constituency. Those posted as a government servant in Dhamnagar are also not being put on poll duty, he said, adding the same rule applies to police personnel.