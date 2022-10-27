Home States Odisha

Dhamnagar bypoll: BJP is defaming SHG members, claims BJD

Stating that BJD has all along been respecting the SHG members and working for their development, Mohanty said these women have also showered blessings on the party.

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is trying to insult and defame members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Dhamnagar Assembly constituency where bypoll is scheduled on November 3.

A delegation of BJD-led party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani alleging that BJP is deliberately using a woman with her face covered for distributing cash and then labelling baseless charges against the ruling party.

While different political parties are busy campaigning for their candidates, BJP is trying to tarnish the image of members of women SHGs as part of a conspiracy, the BJD memorandum claimed.The memorandum said, “By indulging in such petty politics, BJP is trying to insult and defame the SHG women members of Dhamnagar. BJP’s game plan is politically motivated and should be condemned,” it said.

Stating that BJD has all along been respecting the SHG members and working for their development, Mohanty said these women have also showered blessings on the party. Since, SHGs are going to support BJD in the by-election, BJP is indulging in petty politics fearing defeat, he said, adding the people of Dhamnagar will give a befitting reply.

