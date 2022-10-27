Dhamnagar bypoll: Pradhan takes CEO ‘inaction’ to ECI, files complaint against him

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani alleging partisanship in the management of the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency.

Accusing the CEO of openly favouring the BJD, Pradhan led a delegation to the ECI and registered the BJP’s protest against the unfair means adopted by the ruling party in the State to entice voters and the inaction of the CEO in the face of blatant poll code violations.

Taking a swipe at the CEO for sitting over the complaints lodged by the BJP over alleged distribution of money through women self help groups and open offer of monetary inducements to voters, Pradhan told mediapersons that inaction of the former against those violating the model code of conduct has encouraged the BJD workers to break the rules with impunity.

Alleging rampant misuse of government machinery in distribution of money, Pradhan said field staff of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare departments were openly working for the ruling party.

“The CEO being the Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply department amounts to conflict of interest as he has direct control over the staff of his department working in the district,” Pradhan said.

Responding to the CEO clarifications on the action taken by the electoral body against those found indulging in illegal activities, the Union Minister said the former has given a leeway to the BJD workers by questioning the authenticity of video clip showing money distribution to voters.

“A free and fair election is the least expected from the CEO who instead of protecting the law has turned a violator by conveniently looking the other way when the BJD workers are blatantly violating all electoral norms,” Pradhan said.

National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who accompanied Pradhan to the ECI, said that they have urged the Commission to take immediate action against those violating the model code of conduct .Earlier, Lohani clarified before mediapersons that the Election Commission has registered FIRs against two women in the cash-for-vote allegations at Dhamnagar Police Station under several sections. He said the person who announced that the State government will give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to each panchayat if they voted for the BJD has been identified and action will be taken after investigation by the police is complete.

The Bhadrak district unit on Thursday also lodged a written complaint to the Collector against the BJD leaders for violating model code of conduct during campaigning in the bypoll.State BJPpresident Samir Mohanty demanded that the Collector, who is also officiating as the district election officer, should send a strong message to the BDOs of Dhamnagar and Thidi blocks against involvement of government employees in gram panchayats in the election campaign.

