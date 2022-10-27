Home States Odisha

Elephant kills elderly man, locals stage road blockade

Following the incident, villagers blocked Angul-Satamile road demanding compensation to the bereaved family.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Poda village of Hathura panchayat under Hindol forest range here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 68-year-old Tankadhar Bhoi of Poda. Sources said Bhoi had gone to the nearby forest to answer the call of nature when he encountered the wild elephant. The jumbo killed him on the spot.

Following the incident, villagers blocked Angul-Satamile road demanding compensation to the bereaved family. They also asked the Forest officials to drive away the wild elephants from human habitations at the earliest.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Prakash Chandra Gogineni said the department had warned villagers not to venture into forests due to the presence of elephants. However, the elderly man ignored the warning and was killed.

Initially, the Forest department paid an ex gratia of `40,000 to the deceased’s family following which the agitators called off the road blockade. After submission of necessary documents, the next tranche of compensation will be paid, he said.

The DFO admitted that there has been a spurt in number of deaths due to elephant attacks in Hindol range recently. Since April, at least 10 persons have been killed by elephants in the range. The Forest department is trying to drive away the elephants human settlements, Gogineni added.Sources said Hindol range is home to around 200 elephants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp