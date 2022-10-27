Elephant kills elderly man, locals stage road blockade

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Poda village of Hathura panchayat under Hindol forest range here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 68-year-old Tankadhar Bhoi of Poda. Sources said Bhoi had gone to the nearby forest to answer the call of nature when he encountered the wild elephant. The jumbo killed him on the spot.

Following the incident, villagers blocked Angul-Satamile road demanding compensation to the bereaved family. They also asked the Forest officials to drive away the wild elephants from human habitations at the earliest.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Prakash Chandra Gogineni said the department had warned villagers not to venture into forests due to the presence of elephants. However, the elderly man ignored the warning and was killed.

Initially, the Forest department paid an ex gratia of `40,000 to the deceased’s family following which the agitators called off the road blockade. After submission of necessary documents, the next tranche of compensation will be paid, he said.

The DFO admitted that there has been a spurt in number of deaths due to elephant attacks in Hindol range recently. Since April, at least 10 persons have been killed by elephants in the range. The Forest department is trying to drive away the elephants human settlements, Gogineni added.Sources said Hindol range is home to around 200 elephants.

