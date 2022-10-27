Farming hit as Horticulture dept faces manpower crisis

Home States Odisha

BARIPADA: Farming activities of both kharif and rabi seasons have been adversely affected in Mayurbhanj district reportedly due to acute shortage of manpower in the Horticulture department. As per official reports, the department is unable to fulfill the target to achieve farming activities for the next five years as more than 50 per cent posts are lying vacant. At least 69 posts out of 145 sanctioned posts of different categories are lying vacant since a decade.  Even major posts like an Assistant Horticulture Officer is reportedly vacant since May 31, 2021.

At least three horticulture offices -Rairangpur, Karanjia and Udala (Kaptipada) in three sub-divisions under the jurisdiction of headquarters office at Takatpur in Baripada, have reportedly failed to execute Central and State sponsored plans. Even the initiatives taken by the department under the district administration have been in limbo due to acute shortage of manpower.

Interestingly, due to vacancies of driver posts in Baripada headquarters and Karanjia office, the Deputy Director and Assistant Horticulture officers had to cancel their field visits time and again. 

Deputy Director of District Horticulture Department, Ramakanta Giri accepted that three offices along with the headquarters office are running with a few staff. “The department has been sanctioned funds under various Central and State sponsored schemes apart from those of district administration. But these plans cannot be executed in the absence of a majority of staff.  

“The department is forced to take help of  engineers from district agriculture office, projects remain standstill while no training programme for the farmers have been carried out,” Giri said, adding that the department is achieving only 40 to 50 percent target in farming sector since some years and the government funds remain unspent.

Vacancy blues

69 posts out of 145 sanctioned posts lying vacant since a decade
Field visits cancelled due to lack of drivers
Funds under National Horticulture Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana(PMKSY) and OMBADC,  Odisha Initiative Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture lie unspent

