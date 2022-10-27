Home States Odisha

Jeyore: Youth killed in mishap, villagers block road

Vehicular movement between Borigumma and Koraput was disrupted for hours on Wednesday as villagers of Kebidi staged road blockade with the body a local youth who was killed in an accident.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:15 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vehicular movement between Borigumma and Koraput was disrupted for hours on Wednesday as villagers of Kebidi staged road blockade with the body a local youth who was killed in an accident. Sources said 26-year-old Parsu Paraja, a cattle herder of Kebidi village, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday night.

The next morning, villagers blocked the road demanding compensation to Paraja’s family and action against the vehicle driver involved in the accident. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The road blockade was withdrawn in the evening. Borigumma DSP Madhusikta Mishra said efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle. The deceased’s family will be compensated as per the norms.

