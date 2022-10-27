Home States Odisha

Malkangiri: Priest beaten up on sorcery suspicion

The accused are absconding after the incident, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said, adding investigation into the incident is on and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A temple priest in Tentuliguda village under Kambeda panchayat in Korukonda block was allegedly beaten up by villagers  on the suspicion of practising sorcery. The priest Deba Podiami sustained serious injuries, family sources said.

The incident flared up after the villagers suspected Podiami of practising sorcery and blamed him for the death of one of the three  members of a family who kept ill for long.In a complaint lodged with Malkangiri model police on Tuesday, daughter of the priest Madhuri Podiami alleged that the members of Kawasi family concluded that witchcraft is the reason behind the death of one their family members.

The Kabasi family had approached the Disari (quack who villagers depend on for health ailments) of the nearest village Dakuraji who had told tham that Podiami and two others are responsible for the death of their family members. Enraged, the Kabasi family members reached the priest’s house and took Podiami on a bike to the village meeting.

“Blaming my father, the villagers started beating him mercilessly and even threatened to kill him,” she stated in the complaint.Even though the village head and elderly tried to convince the villagers but the angry mob did not stop attacking Podiami, she added. The accused are absconding after the incident, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said, adding investigation into the incident is on and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp