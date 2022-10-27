Malkangiri: Priest beaten up on sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A temple priest in Tentuliguda village under Kambeda panchayat in Korukonda block was allegedly beaten up by villagers on the suspicion of practising sorcery. The priest Deba Podiami sustained serious injuries, family sources said.

The incident flared up after the villagers suspected Podiami of practising sorcery and blamed him for the death of one of the three members of a family who kept ill for long.In a complaint lodged with Malkangiri model police on Tuesday, daughter of the priest Madhuri Podiami alleged that the members of Kawasi family concluded that witchcraft is the reason behind the death of one their family members.

The Kabasi family had approached the Disari (quack who villagers depend on for health ailments) of the nearest village Dakuraji who had told tham that Podiami and two others are responsible for the death of their family members. Enraged, the Kabasi family members reached the priest’s house and took Podiami on a bike to the village meeting.

“Blaming my father, the villagers started beating him mercilessly and even threatened to kill him,” she stated in the complaint.Even though the village head and elderly tried to convince the villagers but the angry mob did not stop attacking Podiami, she added. The accused are absconding after the incident, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo said, adding investigation into the incident is on and the culprits will be arrested soon.

