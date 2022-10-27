Home States Odisha

Minister Rita Sahu’s car faces BJP eggs

Textiles Minister Rita Sahu also shown black flags, five BJP workers detained by police

Published: 27th October 2022

By Express News Service

BARGARH: BJP workers hurled eggs at the vehicle of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft Minister Rita Sahu and showed her black flags at Tehsil Office Chowk in Paikmal here on Wednesday. Sahu faced the protests when she was on way to lay the foundation stone of the transformed Paikmal government high school. Sources said after attending a programme at Jamuna Kandhuni school in Paikmal, the Minister was en route to the transformed school when BJP workers ran towards her vehicle raising slogans. They showed black flags before hurling eggs at Sahu’s car.

Police overpowered some BJP workers while others fled. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Padampur BB Bhoi said, “We have detained five persons in connection with the egg attack. The detained persons are local BJP workers. It seems to be a political stunt and further investigation is underway.”
The incident comes ahead of the by-election to Padampur Assembly segment which has been necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 2. The date for the bypoll is likely to be announced soon.

BJP leader and former Padampur MLA Pradeep Purohit alleged that in the last 22 years, there has been no development in the region. “Now suddenly, Ministers are touring the area because of the upcoming by-election. BJD leaders are camping here and talking about development of the area.”

Purohit further said there are several issues relating to agriculture, irrigation, crop insurance and subsidy. “People have been raising their voices but the BJD leaders did not pay any heed to these issues. The ruling party leaders have suddenly become active as they are trying to woo voters ahead of the bypoll. The egg attack was a sharp reaction from the public,” he added.

On the other hand, Higher Education Minister and BJD MLA of Rairakhol Rohit Pujari condemned the incident. “Development is definitely taking place across the district. The laying of foundation stones of so many 5T schools is a burning example. But the act of showing black flags and throwing eggs is inappropriate. It clearly shows that the BJP is unable to digest the development works being carried out here,” he added.

