Naveen launches SAFAL portal for Kisan credit linkage, over 300 products on offer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a common credit portal SAFAL for farmers in the State. SAFAL is a simplified application for agricultural loans through which farmers and agri-entrepreneurs will have access to more than 300 term-loan products offered by over 40 partner banks.

Launching the portal, the Chief Minister said that the application can revolutionise credit provisions for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. The application is a one-stop-solution for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to avail formal sector credit from public and private sector banks, regional rural banks, state cooperative banks and small finance banks, he said.

The portal has been integrated with Krushak Odisha and has access to 70 plus model project reports. It will ease the loan application process benefiting both the farmers and banks significantly. The portal will also reduce information asymmetry by sending farmers real-time notifications at every stage of their loan application.

The Chief Minister said SAFAL will provide the government with complete visibility of demand and disbursal of formal credit across the State and ensure schemes are designed in a data-backed manner. He hoped that the portal will be a facilitator of credit to spur agriculture and allied sectors in the State and increase economic power of farmers in the long run.

Stating that farmers are the backbone of the State’s economy and agriculture is the largest employer, Naveen said the government has given special emphasis to development of farming sector through various interventions supported by a comprehensive and inclusive agricultural policy.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision for empowerment of farmers inclusion in the economic process. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain outlined the steps taken by the department for economic development and welfare of the farmers.

CEO, RBI Innovation Hub Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan, CMD of UCO Bank Soma Sankara Prasad, Agriculture Production Commissioner Sanjeev Chopra and Agriculture Secretary Arvind Padhee were also present.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a common credit portal SAFAL for farmers in the State. SAFAL is a simplified application for agricultural loans through which farmers and agri-entrepreneurs will have access to more than 300 term-loan products offered by over 40 partner banks. Launching the portal, the Chief Minister said that the application can revolutionise credit provisions for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. The application is a one-stop-solution for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to avail formal sector credit from public and private sector banks, regional rural banks, state cooperative banks and small finance banks, he said. The portal has been integrated with Krushak Odisha and has access to 70 plus model project reports. It will ease the loan application process benefiting both the farmers and banks significantly. The portal will also reduce information asymmetry by sending farmers real-time notifications at every stage of their loan application. The Chief Minister said SAFAL will provide the government with complete visibility of demand and disbursal of formal credit across the State and ensure schemes are designed in a data-backed manner. He hoped that the portal will be a facilitator of credit to spur agriculture and allied sectors in the State and increase economic power of farmers in the long run. Stating that farmers are the backbone of the State’s economy and agriculture is the largest employer, Naveen said the government has given special emphasis to development of farming sector through various interventions supported by a comprehensive and inclusive agricultural policy. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision for empowerment of farmers inclusion in the economic process. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain outlined the steps taken by the department for economic development and welfare of the farmers. CEO, RBI Innovation Hub Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan, CMD of UCO Bank Soma Sankara Prasad, Agriculture Production Commissioner Sanjeev Chopra and Agriculture Secretary Arvind Padhee were also present.